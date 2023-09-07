YEG’s Lowe joins Air Cargo Tech Summit

The Air Cargo Next editorial team is pleased to announce that Alex Lowe, director of e-commerce, cargo and aviation real estate at Edmonton International Airport (YEG), will join the panel discussion “Cargo community systems and vertical data integration” at 3:30 p.m. local time on Sept. 19 during the Air Cargo Tech Summit in Belgium.

View the full agenda for the summit on Sept. 18-19 here.

The panel will address streamlining cargo operations, exploring the costs and risks associated with an airport cargo community system (CCS), airport digitalization and best practices for involving more airport stakeholders in a CCS.

“Our leadership in [environmental, social and corporate governance] means at YEG everything we do is guided by our commitment to create meaningful partnerships that protect our airport, manage our environment, grow our region and connect our community to the world,” Lowe told Air Cargo Next.

“This includes supporting economic opportunities, creating jobs, focusing on innovation, as well as creating awareness and driving action on environmental, social and governance initiatives that add value to our airport and the Edmonton region,” he said.

Lowe has more than two decades of experience in aviation, much of which has been in the cargo sector. He joined YEG as manager of cargo business development and manager of global network development before taking on his current role in July.

Before joining YEG in 2012, Lowe worked at Canada’s Cargojet.

Air Cargo Tech Summit 2023 will provide two days of discussions, panel conversations and networking events with experts in the airfreight industry. Topics include digital booking, innovations in ground handling and warehousing, digital records, drones and more.

