Air France KLM’s Potjer joins sustainability panel at Air Cargo Tech Summit

The Air Cargo Next editorial team is pleased to announce that Michiel Potjer, strategic sustainability lead at Air France KLM Martinair Cargo, will join a panel discussion on sustainability during the second Air Cargo Tech Summit in Brussels on Sept. 18-19.

The session, “Sustainability in air cargo equipment and fuel: How far can we go in 2023,” will begin at 3:45 p.m. local time on Sept. 18 at the Brussels Marriott Hotel Grand Place.

View the full event agenda here.

Potjer joined Air France KLM Martinair Cargo in 2019 as a management trainee before he undertook a research project to gauge crew and passenger knowledge about sustainability.

Following this, Potjer laid the foundation for the carrier’s sustainable aviation fuel program.

Eventually, he became program manager for KLM in the Sustainable Flight Challenge, in which participating airlines fly their most sustainable flights, then share and implement sustainable solutions.

Air Cargo Tech Summit 2023 will provide two days of discussions, panel conversations and networking events with experts in the airfreight industry. Topics to be addressed include digital booking, innovations in ground handling and warehousing, digital records, drones and more.

Register for Air Cargo Tech Summit 2023 here and learn more about the Air Cargo Tech Summit here.