FIATA’s Graber to join digitalization panel at Air Cargo Tech Summit

The Air Cargo Next editorial team is pleased to announce that Stephane Graber, director general at the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations, will join the panel discussion “Digital records go mainstream: Best practices for the air cargo ecosystem” at the Air Cargo Tech Summit 2023, taking place Sept. 18-19 in Brussels.

The panel session will begin at 1:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

View the full agenda here.

Graber’s panel will discuss the use of electronic air waybills, how digital customs clearance platforms can cut expenses and the need for collaboration with global regulators to streamline digital record adoption.

Before joining the federation in 2020, Graber served as secretary general at the Swiss Commodity Trading and Shipping Association and chaired eGTSA, a company that developed a digital platform used by commodity trading companies and commodity trade-financing banks.

Graber also previously worked at the economic department of the Republic and Canton of Geneva and was president of the Geneva chapter of the Swiss-Chinese Chamber of Commerce.

Air Cargo Tech Summit 2023 will provide two days of discussions, panel conversations and networking events with experts in the airfreight industry. Topics to be addressed include digital booking, innovations in ground handling and warehousing, digital records, drones and more.

Register for Air Cargo Tech Summit 2023 here and learn more about the summit here.