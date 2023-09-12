WFS’ Burnier to join Air Cargo Tech Summit

The Air Cargo Next editorial team is pleased to announce that Sebastien Burnier, head of operations and transformation at Worldwide Flight Services, will join Air Cargo Tech Summit 2023, taking place Sept. 18-19 in Brussels.

Burnier will offer an insider’s perspective on “Cargo handling and warehouse innovation and automation” at 9 a.m. local time on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

His presentation will cover digitalization efforts for improving on-the-ground efficiencies, automated warehouse features, and robotics, and automation to help combat the labor crisis.

View the full agenda here.

Burnier joined Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) in 2020 as senior vice president of operational excellence before moving to his current role in 2022. Prior to his work at WFS, Burnier was a senior operations manager at Amazon and vice president of global operations at Chassis Brakes International.

Earlier this year, Burnier helped implement a maintenance management system from software company Fiix that WFS previously piloted at its airport operations in Paris, Madrid and London.

“Using the Fiix CMMS system gives us full visibility of our equipment via a clear and precise dashboard,” Burnier said in a release at the time. “It will help us to maintain the highest levels of service, improve productivity, and reduce the downtime and cost pressures of failed or underperforming equipment.”

Air Cargo Tech Summit 2023 will provide two days of discussions, panel conversations and networking events with experts in the airfreight industry. Topics to be addressed include digital booking, innovations in ground handling and warehousing, digital records, drones and more.

Register for Air Cargo Tech Summit 2023 here and learn more about the Air Cargo Tech Summit here.