Unisys to serve as diamond sponsor for Air Cargo Tech Summit 

IT solutions and services company Unisys will serve as the diamond sponsor for the 2023 Air Cargo Tech Summit on Sept. 18-19 in Brussels. With this sponsorship, Unisys will play a lead role in supporting the summit, which brings industry leaders across the supply chain together to discuss the most advanced technology solutions.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Unisys for the Air Cargo Tech Summit,” said JJ Hornblass, chief executive at Royal Media, Air Cargo Next’s parent company. “The Air Cargo Tech Summit will be an exploration of the newest and best innovations in airfreight technology, making an innovation leader like Unisys the ideal partner.”

Unisys is a global IT solutions company that offers digital workplace services, cloud and infrastructure services, software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing, business process solutions, and advanced analytics.

The company’s cargo solutions are designed to simplify the cargo shipment lifecycle. A portfolio of solutions gives passenger and cargo-only airlines and freight forwarders the ability to quickly price and book shipments and track them from initial acceptance through assembly and loading to the final destination, improving employee and customer experiences, and optimizing revenue.

The company has decades of experience in the cargo industry and is committed to ongoing innovation and improvement to ensure organizations deliver outstanding experiences.

Air Cargo Tech Summit 2023 will provide two days of discussions, panel conversations and networking events with experts in the airfreight industry. Topics to be addressed include digital booking, innovations in ground handling and warehousing, digital records, drones and more.

Register for Air Cargo Tech Summit 2023 here and learn more about the Air Cargo Tech Summit here.