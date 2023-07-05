The Air Cargo Next editorial team is pleased to announce that Ed de Reyes, chair and chief executive of Sabrewing Aircraft Co., will join the panel discussion “Key advancements in drone development and deployment” at the Air Cargo Tech Summit 2023, taking place Sept. 18-19 in Brussels.

De Reyes’ session will begin at 11:45 a.m. local time on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

View the full agenda here.

The panel will discuss drone infrastructure and networks as well as new cargo uses beyond medical shipments and will provide a rundown of progress among piloted and unmanned drone startups.

When discussing cargo unmanned aerial vehicles, de Reyes told Air Cargo Next that weight is important.

“The wrong UAV is a UAV that only carries a few hundred pounds,” he said. “Cargo companies, by and large, don’t make any profits off of flying 20, 30 or even 500 pounds.”

De Reyes is a retired Air Force veteran and entrepreneur. He has helped develop a patent for a nitrogen-powered turbine engine, among other technologies. He also has been a test pilot for experimental aircraft and flight test engineer for several companies.

Air Cargo Tech Summit 2023 will provide two days of discussions, panel conversations and networking events with experts in the airfreight industry. Some topics to be addressed include digital booking, innovations in ground handling and warehousing, digital records, drones and much more.

Register for Air Cargo Tech Summit 2023 here and learn more about the summit here.