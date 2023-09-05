Neil Wilson to join Air Cargo Tech Summit as moderator

The Air Cargo Next editorial team is pleased to announce that Neil Wilson, editor at TAC Index, will join the Air Cargo Tech Summit 2023, taking place Sept. 18-19 in Brussels.

Wilson will moderate the session “Digital records go mainstream: Best practices for the air cargo ecosystem,” which begins at 1:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Wilson produces a weekly news update and monthly blog on the trends TAC identifies in airfreight pricing. He is also the director at Wilson Willis.

He previously worked as the managing editor of Hedge Fund Intelligence, where he was responsible for editorial content. Wilson has more than 30 years of experience in financial journalism and publishing, specializing in derivatives and alternative investments.

“I am delighted to be joining the exciting lineup at the Air Cargo Tech Summit in Brussels, 18-19 September,” Wilson told Air Cargo Next. “I look forward to moderating a top-level set of speakers on the digital records best practices session.”

Air Cargo Tech Summit 2023 will provide two days of discussions, panel conversations and networking events with experts in the airfreight industry. Topics to be addressed include digital booking, innovations in ground handling and warehousing, digital records, drones and much more.

