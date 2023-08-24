Merlin Lab’s George to discuss drones at Air Cargo Tech Summit 2023

The Air Cargo Next editorial team is pleased to announce that Matthew George, chief executive of Merlin Labs, will join the panel discussion “Key advancements in drone development and deployment” at the Air Cargo Tech Summit 2023, taking place Sept. 18-19 in Brussels.

George’s session will begin at 11:45 a.m. local time on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

View the full event agenda here.

Merlin Labs develops autonomous flight technology for fixed-wing aircraft. Backed by institutional venture capital firms, including Google Ventures, First Round, Snowpoint and Baillie Gifford, Merlin recently raised $105 million in series B funding.

Merlin also has a partnership with the U.S. Air Force to bring autonomous operation to the service’s C-130J.

George previously served as CEO of two venture-backed startups.

“Point-to-point cargo is a prime initial use case for Merlin’s integrated software and hardware solution as accelerated e-commerce adoption spurred by the pandemic has and will continue to strain the air cargo market,” George previously told Air Cargo Next.

“Since the Wright brothers, airplanes have been flown primarily by humans with the assistance of machines,” he continued. “For the first time, machines are now flying airplanes from takeoff to touchdown assisted by humans.”

Air Cargo Tech Summit 2023 will provide two days of discussions, panel conversations and networking events with experts in the airfreight industry. Some topics to be addressed include digital booking, innovations in ground handling and warehousing, digital records, drones and much more.

Register for Air Cargo Tech Summit 2023 here and learn more about the summit here.