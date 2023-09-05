Dronamics’ Chircop joins panel on drones at Air Cargo Tech Summit 

The Air Cargo Next editorial team is pleased to announce that Kenneth Chircop, general manager of Dronamics, will join the panel discussion “Key advancements in drone development and deployment” at the Air Cargo Tech Summit 2023, taking place Sept. 18-19 in Brussels.

Chircop’s session will begin at 11:45 a.m. local time on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

View the full event agenda here.

The panel will discuss drone infrastructure and networks as well as new cargo uses beyond medical shipments and will provide a rundown of progress among drone startups.

Chircop told Air Cargo Next that drones are part of aviation’s “natural evolution.”

“Given that the remotely piloted aircraft does not need much infrastructure, we’re looking at short runways, we’re looking at unpaved runways,” he said. Drone cargo operations are “very quick to set up to get going. I think it is a big advantage because the air cargo industry would be actually growing.”

Chircop has about 20 years of experience in aviation and served as chief executive officer at Malta Air Traffic Services for six years.

Air Cargo Tech Summit 2023 will provide two days of discussions, panel conversations and networking events with experts in the airfreight industry. Topics to be addressed include digital booking, innovations in ground handling and warehousing, digital records, drones and much more.

Register for Air Cargo Tech Summit 2023 here and learn more about the Air Cargo Tech Summit here.