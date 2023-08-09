Change Horizon’s Hourcade joins Air Cargo Tech Summit

The Air Cargo Next editorial team is pleased to announce that Celine Hourcade, founder of Change Horizon, will be joining the 2023 Air Cargo Tech Summit in Belgium on Sept. 18-19.

Hourcade will give a presentation on “Cybersecurity operations and best practices” during Session 9 of the event, at 2:45 p.m. local time, Sept. 19, at the Brussels Marriott Hotel Grand Place.

Her presentation will cover cybersecurity risks in the supply chain, methods of protection from physical to digital and best practices for anticipating the cyberattacks of tomorrow.

“There are only two types of companies: those that have been hacked, and those that will be” Hourcade told Air Cargo Next. “As air cargo evolves into a digital, connected and smart ecosystem, companies are more and more exposed to malicious activity in cyberspace.

Hourcade has more than two decades’ experience in the aviation industry as the former head of cargo transformation at IATA and transition director of TIACA, and in 2019 founded Change Horizon, a management consultancy that supports aviation and logistics organizations with their sustainable corporate strategies.

Air Cargo Tech Summit 2023 will provide two days of discussions, panel conversations and networking events with experts in the airfreight industry. Some topics to be addressed include digital booking, innovations in ground handling and warehousing, digital records, drones and more.

