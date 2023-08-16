Cathay Pacific’s Lee joins Air Cargo Tech Summit

The Air Cargo Next editorial team is pleased to announce that Ingrid Lee, head of cargo digital at Cathay Pacific Airways, will join the Air Cargo Tech Summit 2023, taking place Sept. 18-19 in Brussels.

Lee’s session, “Digital records go mainstream: Best practices for the air cargo ecosystem” will begin at 1:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

View the full agenda here.

The panel will discuss updates on e-air waybills, digital customs clearance platforms and digital record regulations.

Lee, who has worked in multiple leadership roles within Cathay Pacific for nearly a decade, has been in her current role since February 2022. Her expertise is in digital transformation, digital analytics, strategy, and project and change management.

“Digitalization has been reshaping the cargo industry over the past decades,” Lee told Air Cargo Next. Record digitization is “ushering in a new era of efficiency and transparency, embracing best practices, and soaring towards a future where digitalization drives success.”

Air Cargo Tech Summit 2023 will provide two days of discussions, panel conversations and networking events with experts in the airfreight industry. Some topics to be addressed include digital booking, innovations in ground handling and warehousing, digital records, drones and much more.

Register for Air Cargo Tech Summit 2023 here and learn more about the Air Cargo Tech Summit here.