Cathay Pacific’s Bowden joins Air Cargo Tech Summit

The Air Cargo Next editorial team is pleased to announce that Chris Bowden, head of cargo global partnerships at Cathay Pacific Airways, will join a panel discussion on sustainability during the second Air Cargo Tech Summit in Brussels on Sept. 18-19.

The session, “Sustainability in air cargo equipment and fuel: How far can we go in 2023,” will begin at 3:45 p.m. local time on Monday, Sept. 18, at the Brussels Marriott Hotel Grand Place.

View the full event agenda here.

Bowden, who has served in his role since 2022, works to formulate partnerships and strategies, overseeing sales standards and the company’s marketing and communications team. He also collaborates with the sustainability team to engage key customers with Cathay Cargo’s sustainability initiatives.

He joined Cathay Pacific in 2018 as country manager of Indonesia before moving to head of planning and business improvement in 2020.

Cathay began piloting the first sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) program at Hong Kong International Airport (HKG) in 2022, allowing corporate customers to reduce its carbon footprint. The carrier additionally pledged to use SAF for 10% of its jet fuel consumption by 2030, according to Cathay’s sustainability fact sheet.

Air Cargo Tech Summit 2023 will provide two days of discussions, panel conversations and networking events with experts in the airfreight industry. Some topics to be addressed include digital booking, innovations in ground handling and warehousing, digital records, drones and more.

Register for Air Cargo Tech Summit 2023 here and learn more about the Air Cargo Tech Summit here.