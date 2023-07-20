Airspace’s Ben Kozy joins air cargo digitalization panel at ACTS23

The Air Cargo Next editorial team is pleased to announce that Ben Kozy, chief operating officer at Airspace, will be joining the 2023 Air Cargo Tech Summit in Belgium on Sept. 18-19.

Kozy will speak during the first session of the event, “Air cargo operating systems: Digital booking platforms, capacity management and beyond,” at 1:30 p.m. local time on Sept. 18.

The panel will discuss expanding routes and revenue networks in digital booking, the role of digital booking platforms in expanding services and automated payment systems, and the technology needed to maintain data integrity across the air logistics ecosystem.

See the full event agenda here.

Kozy earned an MBA from Columbia Business School and a Bachelor of Science in systems engineering from the U.S. Naval Academy prior to joining Airspace, a tech-enabled, time-critical logistics company headquartered in Carlsbad, California, with offices throughout Europe, including a European headquarters in Amsterdam.

“The air cargo industry is evolving at an increasingly rapid pace, and the most successful airlines and freight forwarders will be the ones that evolve with it,” Kozy told Air Cargo Next. “This customer-driven evolution brought digitization to the forefront, and we’re seeing what were previously nice-to-haves become meaningful differentiators.

“As a tech-centric forwarder, Airspace is thrilled to see the resources many airlines have been pouring into categories like digital bookings,” he added. “We invested in connecting our platform directly with those airlines, which has led to an even more seamless shipping experience for our customers.”

Air Cargo Tech Summit 2023 will provide two days of discussions, panel conversations and networking events with experts in the airfreight industry. Topics to be addressed include digital booking, innovations in ground handling and warehousing, digital records, drones and more.

Register for Air Cargo Tech Summit 2023 here and learn more about the Air Cargo Tech Summit here.