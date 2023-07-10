Air Canada Cargo’s Podgorski joins 2023 Air Cargo Tech Summit

The Air Cargo Next editorial team is pleased to announce that Sebastien Podgorski, senior manager of cargo digital at Air Canada Cargo, will be joining the 2023 Air Cargo Tech Summit in Belgium on Sept. 18-19.

Podgorski will speak during the first session of the event, “Air cargo operating systems: Digital booking platforms, capacity management and beyond,” at 1:30 p.m. local time on Sept. 18.

The panel will discuss expanding routes and revenue networks in digital booking, the role of digital booking platforms in expanding services and automated payment systems, and the technology needed to maintain data integrity across the air logistics ecosystem.

See the full event agenda here.

Podgorski, who brings expertise in digitalizing air cargo operations through his work at Air Canada Cargo as well as a decade in the ever-changing logistics landscape, is a proponent of digital efficiencies.

“Manpower planning is huge for ground handlers, and digital bookings … makes things more efficient,” Podgorski previously told Air Cargo Next. “The information that is available from digital channels — that top-of-the-funnel information that we have — is really what helps.”

Air Cargo Tech Summit 2023 will provide two days of discussions, panel conversations and networking events with experts in the airfreight industry. Topics to be addressed include digital booking, innovations in ground handling and warehousing, digital records, drones and more.

Register for Air Cargo Tech Summit 2023 here and learn more about the Air Cargo Tech Summit here.