Air Cargo Tech Summit 2024 registration now open 

Air Cargo Next is pleased to announce that the third annual Air Cargo Tech Summit will take place Oct. 21-22 at the JW Marriott Frankfurt in partnership with Frankfurt Airport.

The summit takes place over two days with immersive panels and presentations, providing attendees with intelligence on the latest technological advancements across the airfreight logistics industry to foster digital transformation and improvements in operational efficiency.

The air freight sector is undergoing profound technological changes that are altering how shipments are priced, routed, processed and tracked. This digital transformation is just beginning. The Air Cargo Tech Summit will delve into these transformational changes.

Attendees can expect panel discussions focused on the newest technologies, the industry’s continued efforts to digitalize and sustainability. The event will also feature demonstrations from startup companies looking to change the future of air cargo.

Event topics will address:

Ground handling and warehousing innovations;

Advancement in drone technologies and regulations;

Use cases for AI;

Risk management; and

Methods for attracting talent to the industry.

Attendees will benefit from roundtable discussions and networking opportunities built into the event schedule, in addition to learning about new technology trends from experts hailing from a range of air cargo organizations.

Learn more and register here for Air Cargo Tech Summit 2024. See you in Frankfurt!