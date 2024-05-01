Agenda set for Air Cargo Tech Summit 2024

Air Cargo Next has finalized the agenda for the third annual Air Cargo Tech Summit, which will take place Oct. 21-22 at the JW Marriott Frankfurt in partnership with Frankfurt Airport in Germany.

The summit will feature two days of immersive panels and presentations providing attendees with intelligence on the latest technological advancements across the air cargo logistics industry that are driving digital transformation and improvements in operational efficiency.

Agenda highlights include sessions on:

AI’s growing role in air cargo operations;

Sustainable air cargo technologies;

Ground-handling and warehousing automation;

Key advancements in drone delivery and deployment; and

Risk management in air cargo.

Check out the full agenda here.

The summit will feature a fireside chat with a soon-to-be-announced key air cargo tech executive, who will join an Air Cargo Next editor for a one-on-one discussion on key industry trends.

The event will also include demonstrations from startup companies looking to change the future of air cargo. Attendees will benefit from roundtable discussions and networking opportunities built into the event schedule, in addition to learning about new technology trends from experts from a range of air cargo organizations.

The air cargo sector is undergoing profound technological changes that are altering how shipments are priced, routed, processed and tracked. This digital transformation is just beginning. Air Cargo Tech Summit will delve into these transformational changes.

Learn more and register here for Air Cargo Tech Summit 2024. See you in Frankfurt!