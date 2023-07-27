Dronamics co-founder Rangelov joins Air Cargo Tech Summit 2023

The Air Cargo Next editorial team is pleased to announce that Svilen Rangelov, co-founder and chief executive of Dronamics, will join the panel discussion “Key advancements in drone development and deployment” at the Air Cargo Tech Summit 2023, taking place Sept. 18-19 in Brussels.

The session will begin at 11:45 a.m. local time on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

The panel will discuss drone infrastructure and networks as well as new cargo uses beyond medical shipments and will provide a rundown of progress among piloted and unmanned drone startups.

Dronamics is a United Kingdom-based drone manufacturer which raised $40 million in pre-Series A funding from venture capital funds and angel investors to develop the company’s Black Swan cargo drones in February this year.

“Drone technology has enormous potential to bring another dimension to air cargo,” Rangelov told Air Cargo Next. “Customers require quicker, more efficient and sustainable freight.

Rangelov brings a wealth of experience to the event. He worked as a consultant before focusing fully on Dronamics, which he founded with his brother, Konstantin, in 2014.

Air Cargo Tech Summit 2023 will provide two days of discussions, panel conversations and networking events with experts in the airfreight industry. Some topics to be addressed include digital booking, innovations in ground handling and warehousing, digital records, drones and much more.

