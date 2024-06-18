CargoAi CEO Petot joins Air Cargo Tech Summit

The Air Cargo Next editorial team is pleased to announce that Matt Petot, founder and CEO of CargoAi, will be a panelist at the third annual Air Cargo Tech Summit, which runs Oct. 21-22 at the JW Marriott Frankfurt in Germany.

View the full event agenda here.

Petot will join the first session at the event, “AI’s growing role in air cargo operations,” on Oct. 21, at 1:30 p.m. CET, where panelists will discuss AI, specifically:

How it works;

Where it can best be used;

How best to implement it; and

The risks and challenges of implementation.

Air cargo technology provider CargoAi, which Petot founded in 2018, offers solutions to freight forwarders, airlines, traffic management system providers and general sales agents to streamline and digitalize booking, payment and operations.

“AI is transforming air cargo by enhancing efficiency, safety and data insights,” Petot told Air Cargo Next. “Industry stakeholders should embrace AI for competitive advantage, innovation and future-proofing their operations.”

Before founding CargoAi, Petot founded Lending2b.com and InCorporate, both in 2017. Prior to that, he spent five years at Dyson in Singapore, where he was ultimately promoted to global head of business excellence, and six years at Air France KLM Martinair Cargo, where he focused on process optimization.

Petot began his career in air cargo in 2004 with DB Schenker in Australia, where he managed projects to implement new digital processes and databases; his work contributed to greater warehouse efficiency and productivity in the air and sea freight departments.

Join Air Cargo Next for the third annual Air Cargo Tech Summit on Oct. 21-22 at the JW Marriott Frankfurt in Germany. For more information on the summit and to register, click here.